KP govt starts Peshawar Institute of Mental Health

PESHAWAR - In a concerted effort to enhance the healthcare delivery system in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially launched the newly established Institute of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences (IMHBS) in Peshawar, a first of its kind in the region.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan formally inaugurated the institute during a recent ceremony. Apart from providing high-quality treatment services for individuals with mental illnesses, the institute will also offer comprehensive professional development and academic programs, including diplomas and degrees in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate levels, for all healthcare providers involved in mental health services.

The institute will include an emergency unit, an outpatient department (OPD), an intensive care unit (ICU), a psychiatric unit, family counselling services, a rehabilitation centre, and other related specialities. Initially, the OPD services have been initiated, and the remaining services mentioned will be introduced in a phased manner.

During the inauguration ceremony of IMHBS, Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan emphasized the institute’s establishment as a significant achievement and a valuable addition to the province’s Health Service Delivery System. He highlighted the pressing need for such an institute and stressed that individuals facing mental health challenges will now have access to stateof- the-art healthcare facilities at this newly established institute.

The Chief Minister announced plans to create a separate board to manage the institute autonomously and effectively. He expressed hope that the institute would play a pivotal role in mental health legislation, policy development, international clinical services, research, and international accreditation.