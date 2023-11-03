Legally residing refugees not being touched: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday it was not touching the legally residing refugees during the campaign launched against the aliens in the country.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said illegal foreigners repatriation plan concerns individuals who were currently in Pakistan in violation of our immigration laws.

“These are individuals who have overstayed their visas or do not possess valid documents for their continued stay in Pakistan. It applies to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, irrespective of their nationality and country of origin. It does not apply to individuals who have confirmed refugee status in Pakistan. There is, at this point, no reconsideration of the policy,” she added. Baloch said Pakistan was engaged with around a dozen of countries, including the United States, with respect to Afghan individuals who are to be resettled in third countries. “These consultations continue and Pakistan has impressed on these governments to expedite their visas and approval processes so that they can leave for their destinations without further delay,” she said.

The spokesperson said the illegally residing foreigners repatriation plan was taken by the government of Pakistan after due consideration and wide consultation within Pakistan, including with inputs from the various law enforcement agencies and the relevant departments.

“The repatriation plan is a considered plan and it will be implemented in a phased and orderly manner. Pakistan had also announced a one-month grace period for individuals who were ready to leave Pakistan for their countries before 31st of October. Since its announcement we have been explaining its various facets to the general public as well as to our friendly countries, including to our brothers in Afghanistan. Our consultations with Afghanistan have continued and the two Foreign Ministers also discussed it when they met in Tibet a fortnight ago. The implementation of the Plan has now begun from the first of November, that is yesterday, and we will continue to implement it going forward,” she maintained.

To a question, she said, the sentencing of Indian spies in Qatar testified that India’s network of espionage has gone beyond South Asia and now extends to the Middle East and even further.

“We have already commented on the involvement of Indian intelligence in an extra-judicial and extraterritorial killing of an individual in Canada. These developments confirm what Pakistan has said in the past that India has a wide extraterritorial espionage and intelligence network around the world. Pakistan has remained a target of India’s state sponsored terrorism, subversion and espionage for a long time and in 2016, a high ranking Indian naval officer was arrested in Pakistan for his involvement in directing, financing and executing terror and sabotage in Pakistan,” she explained.

She added: “For us it is not a surprise and it is no coincidence that the Indians sentenced in Qatar are also retired naval officers. These developments clearly show India’s reckless and irresponsible conduct in clear violation of international law and the UN principle of state sovereignty. It also calls into question India’s reliability as a credible partner and its claims for enhanced global responsibilities.”

On Palestine, she said, Pakistan’s priority was to have peace and a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the indiscriminate and inhumane bombing of the people of Gaza, the lifting of the siege and provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. “We also hope that the international community will play its role in ensuring that peace prevails in Gaza and the hostilities do not extend to the West Bank or beyond Palestine. Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance for its brothers and sisters in Gaza. That assistance has arrived in Gaza and has been handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Pakistan is currently working to send another consignment of assistance for its Palestinian brothers and sisters,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had concerns about Israeli atrocities which are taking place currently in Gaza and “we believe these atrocities amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, as was outlined by the Senate of Pakistan yesterday. As far as the International Criminal Court is concerned, Pakistan is not party to the Rome Statute of ICC, and we are not a member of ICC.” On Kashmir, she said, the Indian occupation forces continue to commit human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Baloch said Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit being held on 8-9 November 2023.