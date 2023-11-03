LHC orders to demolish smoke emitting factories

In a move to combat the ongoing smog crisis in Lahore, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the demolition of smoke-emitting factories that have failed to take corrective action to reduce their emissions.

A hearing related to smog condition in Lahore was held in LHC, where the court ordered the relevant authorities to seal all the smoke-emitting factories, and made it clear that these factories will face demolition if they do not comply promptly.

The court directed the authorities to collect affidavits from the owners of the industries to ensure that they commit to taking the necessary steps to mitigate their pollution impact in the city.

Furthermore, the LHC blocked the district judiciary from granting injunctions to unseal the closed factories, ensuring that the court’s orders were upheld consistently.

In order to aware public of the smog situation, the court has recommended that advertisements related to smog awareness should be published with the assistance of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The Commissioner of Lahore confirmed that advertisements are in the pipeline and will be published in Sunday newspapers.

The court stressed that the next two months are critical to battle against the smog situation in Lahore, recommending to promotion of cycling culture in the city as an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

Understanding the challenges faced by farmers in disposing of crop residue, the court called for immediate steps to provide alternative facilities. It recommended deploying 100 machines for burning crop residue, with another 100 machines on standby.