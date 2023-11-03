Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of private colleges’ petitions

Agencies
November 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved a verdict on maintainability of petitions challenging central induction policy for admissions to private medical colleges of the province.

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions, filed by private medical colleges. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Punjab government recently introduced a central induction policy 2023-24 for admissions to private medical colleges. He submitted that under the impugned policy, the admissions to private colleges would be centralised and students would get admission as per merit. He submitted that it was right of every student to get admission to a medical college of his choice and the present policy was in violation of it. He pleaded with the court to set aside the policy. However, a counsel for the Punjab government submitted that the petitions were not maintainable as the court could not intervene in policy matters.

False Promises and Massses

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023