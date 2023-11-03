Friday, November 03, 2023
List of 97 illegal housing schemes in Sialkot district issued

Agencies
November 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -   On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, a list of 97 illegal housing schemes has been issued within the district limits. These societies include those whose cases for no-objection certificate (NOCs) have been rejected and whose cases are still pending for approval and have not yet been decided. Citizens have also been instructed not to invest in these housing societies. There are a total of 80 housing schemes within the limits of the district council whose cases have been rejected or are still in the process. Among these housing schemes, cases of 17 housing societies within the limits of tehsil Sialkot are in the process of approval. Applications for approval of 14 housing societies have been rejected. Applications for 13 housing societies in Daska tehsil are in the process of approval and four applications have been rejected. The approval process of six housing societies in tehsil Pasrur has not been completed yet, while applications of two housing societies have been rejected.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

