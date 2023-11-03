Friday, November 03, 2023
Media plays key role in development of society: PM

Media plays key role in development of society: PM
Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said that protecting the rights of media persons is responsibility of the State.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) that called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said media is the fourth pillar of the state and is of utmost importance for the development of the society and the mental and intellectual training of people. They discussed the problems of mass media, especially electronic media in the country. The delegation informed the Prime Minister about the issue of non-payment of dues by the government in the context of advertisements. The Prime Minister assured the delegation of payment of advertisement dues and directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve the issue as soon as possible. He said media plays a key role in good governance and accountability of government’s performance. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the media will continue to play its role in the stability of democracy through impartial reporting. He said the recent devaluation of the dollar, prevention of smuggling, prevention of electricity theft and other measures are benefiting the common man.



