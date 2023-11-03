Minister emphasises crucial role of medical education

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram underscored the crucial role of medical education in a country’s healthcare system, here on Thursday. He was addressing as the chief guest at the Health Professionals Education Conference, held at the University of Lahore. The event was attended by Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman as the special guest, who commended the organising committee for successfully orchestrating the conference. Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the transformative evolution of medical education, emphasising that in the past, it was limited to a single subject, but has now achieved a significant status in the present era.