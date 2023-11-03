Nepali scholar urges for peace among followers of all religions

ISLAMABAD-Nepali scholar Dr Bhola Nath Yogi yesterday urged for peace among the followers of all the religions and spoke about the Nath tradition. The Nath tradition, also known as the Natha tradition, represents a Shaiva sub-tradition within Hinduism in Nepal, Pakistan and India. Emerging during medieval times, this movement amalgamated concepts from Buddhism, Shaivism, and Yoga traditions of the Indian subcontinent.

Speaking to a group of journalists here at the Embassy of Nepal, Yogi, who is on ea visit to Pakistan, said the Naths are a group of devotees who regard Shiva as their primary lord or guru, with variable lists of additional gurus.

Among these, Matsyendranath from the 9th or 10th century and Gorakhnath played pivotal roles in shaping the Nath Panth.

He said this tradition boasts an extensive theological literature related to Shaivism, with roots dating back to the ancient Siddha tradition. A notable feature of Nath practice involves refining and utilizing Yoga, especially Hatha Yoga, to attain a state of self-realization and unity with ultimate reality.

A proficient guru, serving as a spiritual guide, is considered crucial in the Nath tradition, which has a history of esoteric and unconventional practices. The Naths challenged conventional beliefs by exploring unorthodox aspects of society to comprehend theology and acquire inner strength. They established monastic organizations and itinerant groups that journeyed to sacred sites and festivals, such as the Kumbh Mela, as part of their spiritual practices. The Nath tradition has a settled householder tradition parallel to its monastic groups. Some of its members even transitioned into warrior ascetics during the Islamic rule of the Indian subcontinent.

Yogi saif the Nath tradition had an impact on various other traditions, including Advaita Vedanta, Vaishnavism, Shaktism, and the Bhakti movement, influencing notable figures like Kabir and Namdev. The term “Nath” is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “lord,” “protector,” or “master.” Initiation into the Nath sampradaya typically involves receiving a name ending in -nath, -yogi, or -jogi.

While the term ‘Nath’ gained prominence in the 10th century with Matsyendranath, it was during the colonial rule that yogis were suppressed and referred to as “low status caste.” As a response, the community began to use the term “Nath” more prominently in public relations.

The Nath tradition traces its lineage to Shiva as the first guru, Adinatha, and includes a list of nine Nath gurus, which can vary depending on regional traditions. The tradition’s roots can be found in the ancient Siddha tradition, which explored the potential for human perfection through a combination of psychological, alchemical, and physical techniques.

The Nath tradition was primarily concentrated in the Deccan region and peninsular India, with some mentions in eastern India. The tradition gradually incorporated Dattatreya and expanded to include Vishnu-Shiva syncretism. The number of Nath gurus varied across texts, with the 15th-century Telugu text Navanatha Charitra mentioning nine Nath gurus.

Although some early scholars proposed Buddhist origins for the Naths due to mentions in Tibetan and Himalayan texts, the Nath tradition’s doctrines and theology differ significantly from mainstream Buddhism. The Nath Yogis were held in high regard by the Bhakti movement saint Kabir.

Yogi’s lecture was hosted by Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari.