Nepra allows KE to recover Rs3/unit subsidy availed by industrial consumers

ISLAMABAD-While approving the federal government’s decision regarding removal of subsidy on account of the industrial relief package in 2019, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric (KE) to recover Rs3/unit subsidy availed by the industrial consumers.

The NEPRA, while vetting the Supreme Court’s decision which has stated that subsidy is the prerogative of the government and they can withdraw it, has allowed K-Electric to recover Rs3/unit subsidy availed by the consumers on account of industrial relief package from July to December 2019.

Pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan of January 2023 in the matter of civil appeals, the NEPRA has issued decision to amend the Schedule of Tariff (SoT) of K-Electric notified vide SRO 575(I)/2019 dated 22-05-2019, consequent to SRO 810(I)/2019 dated 12-07-2019, only to the extent of the industrial consumers of K-Electric, to be applicable for the period July 2019 to December 2019. The federal government on January 1, 2019 allowed a relief package for industrial consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric whereby it was notified that payment for the industrial consumers of all XWDISCOs and K-Electric be reduced by Rs3/unit, which reduction shall be inclusive of any downward revision of Fuel Price Adjustment notified from time to time. The difference between the relevant payment due from industrial consumer and special relief package notified, adjusted with any downward revision of Fuel Price Adjustment as above, shall be paid to XWDISCOs and K-Electric by the federal government per the notification for rationalisation of process of payment of subsidy. The impact of SRO 12(1)/2019 was built by the federal government in the Schedule of Tariff (SoT) of K-Electric, which was notified vide SRO 575(I)I2019 dated May 22, 2019, whereby the industrial tariff of K-Electric consumers was reduced by Rs3/unit for both peak and off peak hours.

Subsequently, the federal government vide SRO 810(I)/2019 dated 12-07-2019 amended the SRO 12(I)/2019 with effect from July 1, 2019, whereby it was decided that payment for industrial consumers of all XWDISCOs and K-Electric be reduced by Rs3/unit only during the peak hours.

However, as the relief of Rs3/unit was built in the SoT of K-Electric, notified vide SRO 575(1)12019, therefore, withdrawal of relief of Rs3/kWh for other than peak hours from Industrial consumers of K-Electric could not be implemented, as the SRO was not modified accordingly. The federal government, vide corrigendum dated January 22, 2020, revised the rates of Industrial Supply Tariff in K-Electric’s SRO 575(I)/2019 dated 22-05-2019, by substituting the revised rates for industrial consumers other than peak hours, to give effect to SRO 810(I)/2019 dated 12-07-2019, to be effective from July 1, 2019. Based on the corrigendum dated January 22, 2020, K-Electric reversed the subsidy earlier provided to industrial consumers, for the period July 2019 to December 2019 and started the recovery of the amount from the industrial consumers.

The matter was challenged by the consumers in Sindh High Court and later in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court decided that the appeals and petitions filed by the consumers are dismissed and the matter concerning the adjustment of SRO 810(I)/2019 is referred back to NEPRA for its determination and the issuance of a Schedule of Tariff (SoT) amending the uniform tariff for K-Electric. K-Electric has also requested NEPRA to adjust the uniform tariff of K-Electric for the period July 2019 to December 2019, so that removal of subsidy, consequent to SRO 810(I)/2019 is duly reflected by passing a determination and issuance of SoT in compliance of the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Based on the NEPRA decision, the federal government will issue a notification in this regard and KE will start recovery of the due amount from the industrial consumers