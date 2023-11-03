Normalcy in Kurram as warring tribes agree to vacate positions

PESHAWAR - The concerted efforts made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), along with government-level jirgas, have yielded encouraging results. The situation in Kurram district is returning to normalcy after skirmishes erupted between warring tribes over a land dispute.

According to the provincial government’s spokesman, a conflict between tribes over disputed land continued for days in Kurram district. However, due to concentrated government efforts, the situation is returning to normal as the warring groups have now agreed to vacate their positions in a phased manner.

During the clashes, at least 26 people were killed, and scores of others were injured. Property damage also occurred in the conflict area.

Several jirgas were held during the past week after the intervention and efforts of the provincial government and LEAs to restore peace in Kurram. Thanks to these efforts, peace has now been restored in the area.

The government’s priority is now to reopen all the roads in the area within a couple of days. This will allow routine life to be restored with the supply of food items, medicines, and other necessary goods.

The spokesman also informed that the government has established a special land commission to address the issue of disputed land in the Kurram district permanently.

Tribal elders from both sides, including the Kohat Jirga, played an exemplary role in bringing the warring tribes to a truce. Some miscreant elements wanted to escalate the situation in Kurram, but they will not succeed in their negative agenda, and peace will prevail in Kurram district, he said.