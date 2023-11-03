Pak, Qatar joint naval exercise concludes

ISLAMABAD - The 6th edition of bilateral exercise MUHARIB- AL-BAHR between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSG(N)) and Qatari Naval Special Forces (QNSF) concluded at Karachi on Thursday.

The annual exercise is conducted alternatively in Pakistan and Qatar. According to a press release, the two weeks long exercise covered various operations such as Frogman Ops, coordinated Maritime Interdiction Operations, Ship Visit- Board-Search & Seizure (SVBSS) Procedures, Sniper Weapon Firing, Day & Night Counter-Terrorism Training, Close Quarter Combat (CQC) at Ship in a Box Mockup and Fast Rope Insertion Extraction Techniques (FRIETS). The exercise was aimed at strengthening military relationship and improving coordination and interoperability between Pakistan Navy Special Service Group (SSG N) and Qatari Naval Special Forces (QNSF). The exercise proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs of both navies with testimony to long lasting and historic brotherly relations between the two countries.