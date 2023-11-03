Friday, November 03, 2023
Pakistan has every right to deal with undocumented migrants: Blome

Agencies
November 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here on Thursday called on the Leader of the House in Senate Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The meeting served as an important platform for discussing various topics of mutual interest including the ways and means for further strengthening the enduring relationship between the two countries. Dar underscored the role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trade partner and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and cooperation for further enhancing the trade and economic ties between the two countries. The discussions delved into a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing Afghan Refugees issue, acknowledging Pakistan’s relentless efforts to promote the regional peace.

The ambassador lauded the Pakistani leadership’s commitment and contributions in fostering peace and stability in the region. Donald Blome, with regard to the deportation of illegal and undocumented migrants from Pakistan, including Afghan nationals, agreed to the fact that being a sovereign country, Pakistan had every right to deal with them in accordance with the law of the land and also to take all possible measures to strengthen its borders.

