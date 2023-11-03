Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.57b

KARACHI-The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 12,576.6 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,507.8 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $14 million to $7,507.8 million during the week ended on October 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,068.8 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on October 20, 2023, were $12,655.6 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7,494.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,161.4 million.