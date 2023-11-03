Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.57b

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.57b
Agencies
November 03, 2023
Business

KARACHI-The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 12,576.6 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,507.8 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $14 million to $7,507.8 million during the week ended on October 27, 2023.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,068.8 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on October 20, 2023, were $12,655.6 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7,494.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,161.4 million.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023