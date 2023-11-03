Pakistan win poomsae event of 5th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo C’ship

LAHORE-Pakistan won the poomsae event title of the 5th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship by winning 14 gold, 11 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Saudi Arabia finished second with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, while Nepal finished third with one gold medal. WTH (Refugee) finished fourth with one silver and Iran finished fifth with one bronze medal.

In the men’s over-18 individual freestyle event, Pakistan’s Ameer Hamza won the first position with 6.73 points. In the women’s over-18 individual freestyle, Pakistan’s Zymal Naqvi scored 4.56. In the freestyle pair over 18, Pakistan’s Ameer Hamza and Naila bagged the gold medal with a score of 6.76.

In the mixed team event, Pakistan’s Maryam, Usman, Waheed, Abbas and Naqvi won the gold medal by scoring 6.26 points. In men’s under-50 freestyle, Ali Adnan of Saudi Arabia won the first position with a score of 7.16. In the women’s under-50 freestyle individual competition, Pakistan’s Sana Sabir won the gold medal with a score of 6.23.

Earlier, the championship started in a colourful ceremony at the Liaquat Gymnasium Hall of Pakistan Sports Board. The players of 27 teams from as many countries participated in the march past. The president of the Asian Taekwondo Union, Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, announced the start of the championship while the coach of Iran, the referee of Pakistan and the players of Great Britain & Nepal administered the oath to the players participating in the event.

The players of the Pakistan presented a magnificent display of taekwondo in front of the audience. The guests of honour at the event were the President of the Asian Taekwondo Union Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Affairs Hanif Orakzai, Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan Park Ki-Jun, PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua, Championship Technical Delegate Kook Hyun Jung, and CEO Omar Saeed distributed the prizes.