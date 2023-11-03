Pakistan witnesses remarkable surge in int’l trade performance

ISLAMABAD-Federal Commerce, Industries and Production Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz has announced a remarkable surge in the country’s international trade performance.

As the figures for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 unfold, the nation has showcased substantial progress, outshining the previous fiscal year and demonstrating robust growth. Key among the statistics is the dynamic upswing in exports. For the month of October 2023, Pakistan’s exports soared by 13.6 percent, scaling up to $2.707 billion as compared to $2.384 billion during the same period last year. This formidable increase underlines the nation’s evolving prowess in the global market. Similarly, the import figures for October 2023 revealed a 4.9 percent rise, reaching $4.806 billion from $4.581 billion in the preceding year. Notably, despite this uptick in imports, the trade deficit witnessed a significant contraction, marking a decline of 4.5 percent to $2.099 billion, signifying a positive trend in the trade balance for the nation.

In the broader scope of July-October 2023, the upward trajectory of exports persisted, manifesting a 0.66 percent rise to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Conversely, imports during this period showcased a considerable drop of 18.5 percent, plummeting to $17 billion from $21 billion. As a result of this effort, the trade deficit experienced a notable reduction of 35 percent, narrowing down to $7.416 billion from $11.356 billion during the same duration last year. This decline in the trade deficit exemplifies the commendable efforts of the Ministry of Commerce in fostering a more balanced and sustainable trade landscape. Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz expressed his contentment at these encouraging figures, attributing the consistent growth to the collective efforts of all stakeholders, businesses, and the government’s unwavering commitment to bolster Pakistan’s presence in the global trade arena. He said, “I remain dedicated to furthering these positive trends, aiming to fortify Pakistan’s position as a significant player in the international market while ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growt