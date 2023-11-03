“Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words.”

–Robert Frost

Sappho, often referred to as the “Tenth Muse,” was an ancient Greek poetess born on the island of Lesbos around 630 BCE. She is renowned for her lyric poetry, particularly her love poems, which celebrated the beauty of the female form and explored themes of desire and passion. Sappho’s work is deeply personal, expressing her own emotions and experiences. While much of her poetry has been lost to time, fragments and references in other ancient texts offer glimpses of her profound influence on the development of Western literature and poetic traditions. Sappho’s verses continue to captivate readers and inspire generations with their emotional depth and exquisite imagery.