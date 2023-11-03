PBF celebrates approval of RMB for trade with China

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has welcomed the approval of the Chinese Yuan (RMB) for trade with Chinese companies. The historic move was announced by the finance division and State Bank of Pakistan, is expected to simplify cross-border transactions and reduce currency conversion costs for Pakistani exporters.

The PBF, a leading trade body in Pakistan, said that the approval of RMB for trade with China was a “significant development” that would boost bilateral trade ties. Talking to media here on Thursday, PBF Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the move would provide more choices for Pakistani exporters and make it easier for them to do business with Chinese companies.

Sheikh also expressed his gratitude to the finance minister and the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for their efforts in making this possible.

He said that the approval of RMB for trade with China was a positive step forward for the Pakistani economy and would help to increase exports and attract more foreign investment.

He said that the approval of RMB for trade with China was expected to have a number of benefits for the Pakistani economy. “The decision will make it easier and cheaper for Pakistani businesses to trade with Chinese companies. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and the ability to settle transactions in RMB will save Pakistani businesses millions of dollars in currency conversion costs,” he added. The approval of RMB for trade with China is expected to boost bilateral trade ties. The move would make it easier for Pakistani businesses to export their products to China and would also encourage Chinese businesses to invest in Pakistan, he added.

Trade with China is expected to promote the use of RMB as a regional currency and it will make it easier for Pakistani businesses to trade with other countries in the region, such as Iran and Afghanistan. The PBF has encouraged Pakistani exporters to make the most of this opportunity to trade with China in RMB, adding the initiative was expected to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and help to increase Pakistan’s share of bilateral trade. The approval of RMB for trade with China is a significant development for the Pakistani economy. It is expected to simplify cross-border transactions, reduce currency conversion costs, boost bilateral trade ties, and promote the use of RMB as a regional currency. The PBF has encouraged Pakistani exporters to make the most of this opportunity to trade with China in RMB.

Atif Ikram Sheikh highlighted that the approval of RMB for trade with China was a positive development for the Pakistani economy that was expected to have a number of benefits, including increased exports, reduced currency conversion costs, increased FDI, and promotion of the use of RMB as a regional currency.