Friday, November 03, 2023
People throng Jilani Park to enjoy 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival

Web Desk
8:44 PM | November 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore

A large number of people thronged Jilani Park to have a glimpse of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival. 

The festival is in full swing where people can enjoy the traditional colours of Lahore. 

One can find different colours of Lahore in the festival including history, art, literature and culture.

The replicas of Badshahi mosque, Masjid Wazir Khan and Chauburji are attraction points for the people of Lahore visiting Jilani Park.

There are several food points and stalls where the people can enjoy the traditional food of Punjab with their families.

The festival will continue till Nov 12.

