Perks’ Overload

Caretaker government’s decision to increase salaries of management bureaucrats by a swift 45% is too extravagant for the country’s current economic capacity. The justification that these bureaucrats are private sector top expertise and needs an international market competitive salaries is still a little too much for the meagre resources the country has right now. Just a day ago, the same government decided to not lower fuel prices any further and this decision makes one to compare priorities and call them misplaced.

Fuel prices directly impact citizens and their everyday life choices and decisions. But seeking to earn more revenue by keeping the prices where they are and spending that same national savings carelessly on adding further to the perks enjoyed by the management bureaucrats is a decision that must be reviewed. Such decisions only increase the divide that exists between certain economic classes of the country. In times when the government is supposed to bridge this glaring gap, it is doing the opposite.

The country certainly needs a functioning management bureaucracy but there must be a balanced check on the decisions pertaining salary and allowances raise. Unnecessary perks need to be cut down when the country is already running from one International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to another. 45% raise not just on basic salary but also on utilities and rentals is equivalent to incentivising an already well-compensated segment of the society. On the other hand, the situation is very disappointing for employees working in other departments, on non-bureaucratic posts.

Just recently, railway employees were protesting non-payment of their due salaries. In these circumstances, government taking such unequitable moves is very concerning. Government’s policies must be focused on creating a more income-equal and just environment for all government employees. Ordinary citizens are already struggling to make ends meet. Such lavish decisions of the government only add more to the misery and hardships of the larger segment of the society. If anything, such decisions must be reviewed and scrutinised thoroughly. An already-deprived population should not be deprived further and its high time that bureaucratic extravaganza is brought to an end.