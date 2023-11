PFF announces probables for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced probable for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2, where the Green Shirts are set to face Saudi Arabia in an away match on November 16 and will host Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on November 21. The camp will start tomorrow (4th November) and last till 13th of November in Islamabad.

PAKISTAN SQUAD (Probables): Goalkeepers: Salman Ul Haq, Usman Ali and Hassan Ali.

Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Muhammad Sohail, Junaid Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Haseeb Khan, Umar Javed, M. Saddam and Muhammad Hamza Munir

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Zaid Umer, Abdul Razzaq, M Zahid Shah, Ali Zafar and Imran Kiyani

Forwards: Shayak Dost, Moin Ahmed, Fareed Khan, Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nizamuddin, Hamza Ahmed, Samnan and Adeel Younas

The diaspora players will directly join the national side in Saudi Arabia.