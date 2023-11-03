PM Kakar condemns DI Khan terrorist attack

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the Dera Ismail Khan terrorist attack that claimed lives of at least five people and wounded 21 others, including policemen.

In a message released here Friday, the prime minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in the blast.

Kakar prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families to bear this loss with equanimity. He also instructed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured persons.

The prime minister stated that the war against terrorists would continue until the eradication of the scourge of terrorism from the country.

“Thanks to the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies, we have been thwarting the evil intentions of these terrorists,” he added.