Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N welcomes SC decision on elections

PML-N welcomes SC decision on elections
Web Desk
8:41 PM | November 03, 2023
National

PML-N leader Javed Latif has welcomed Supreme Court (SC) decision on elections date.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N's Model Town secretariat, he lamented the PTI chief without naming him.

“Billions and trillions of rupees of the government were spent against us to establish PML-N leadership as thief, bandits and looters. The accused is in jail and enjoying luxury life. The same man used to say that he would remove even fans used by the PML-N leadership in the jail,” he criticised.

The former federal minister said a number of  'political wrestlers' were brought against Nawaz Sharif to contest elections.

“It is being said there should be level playing field. We also want level playing field for everyone. Everyone knows who was the mastermind of what incident. Now even a labour is cognizant of the fact,” he concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023