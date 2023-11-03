PML-N welcomes SC decision on elections

PML-N leader Javed Latif has welcomed Supreme Court (SC) decision on elections date.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N's Model Town secretariat, he lamented the PTI chief without naming him.

“Billions and trillions of rupees of the government were spent against us to establish PML-N leadership as thief, bandits and looters. The accused is in jail and enjoying luxury life. The same man used to say that he would remove even fans used by the PML-N leadership in the jail,” he criticised.

The former federal minister said a number of 'political wrestlers' were brought against Nawaz Sharif to contest elections.

“It is being said there should be level playing field. We also want level playing field for everyone. Everyone knows who was the mastermind of what incident. Now even a labour is cognizant of the fact,” he concluded.