Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, liquor

HYDERABAD-Police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1050-kg of marijuana in two separate raids on Thursday. The first raid was conducted at Regmaal factory near American Quarters, where police arrested Hussain Bux Channa and recovered 1050 kg of marijuana. The raid was conducted under the supervision of DSP Bashir Ahmed and SHO Haali Road Sub Inspector Akhtiar Panhwer. In the second raid, police arrested Farooq Baloch and Amjad Baloch from Autobhan center near Edhi centre. Police have registered cases against the accused under the Substance of Narcotics Control Act and Hudood Ordinance.

POLICE RECOVER STOLEN CAR,

HAND OVER TO OWNER

Hyderabad police recovered a stolen car and handed it over to the owner.

According to the police spokesperson, a resident of Latifabad Unit Number 5, Nadeem Javed, filed a complaint at the B Section police station few days before, regarding the theft of his car Toyota Corolla with the registration number AUG-789.

Following the complaint, B Section police initiated a search for the stolen vehicle and during Thursday’s patrolling, the police found the mentioned car in an abandoned condition, which, according to the police, the unknown thieves left and fled in fear of being arrested. The police took possession of the stolen car and after legal procedures, returned it to its owner.