PPP, PML-N leaders hail general elections’ announcement

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday hailed the fixing of the date for the general elections on February 8.

The people will be free to vote for their candidates in the next elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said the political parties will start campaigns for the general elections.

Pervaiz Ashraf hoped the voters would select those representatives of political parties who have delivered and performed for the country and its people. Kundi, Talal welcome announcement of election date Also,

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said uncertainty among the political parties had vanished after announcing the general elections on February 8. Talking to a private television channel, he said PPP need to prepare for general elections so that it could win the elections. The ECP should transparently hold the general elections, he added.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry while talking to news channel, said that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif because the PML-N had completed many development projects in the country. He claimed that PML-N will sweep the next elections with majority votes and form the next government.