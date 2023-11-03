PPP wants level playing field for all: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said yesterday that the PPP wanted playing field for all the parties in the elections. In a statement, he said the PPP had demanded and insisted on holding timely elections. “This was also the demand of the PPP that a date and an electoral schedule should be provided. The PPP appeals for level playing field for all,” he added. He said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure timely elections. “Elections are in the interest of the country and the nation. The fair and transparent elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission,” he contended.

PPP CHIEF FELICITATES NEWLY-ELECTED PBA OFFICE BEARERS

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday extended congratulations to all newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on their success. He felicitated the newly elected PBA President Shakeel Masood, General Secretary Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman, Vice Chairman Ahmed Zuberi, Joint Secretary Athar Qazi and Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Morai and expressed best wishes, said a press release issued here. “I hope the newly elected office-bearers of PBA will play their full role in promoting freedom of expression and freedom of press in the country,” he said, adding that PPP would stand by the side of PBA, as always, for the progress of the media sector and solutions to the problems faced by it.