Friday, November 03, 2023
PSQCA launches crackdown against substandard manufacturing

APP
November 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority has launched a crackdown against substandard manufacturing and seized the items on the spot.
According to a statement issued here on Thursday, action has been taken on the directives of Director General PSQCA and raids were conducted at Chase Plus, Continental Bakers Gulistan-e-Johar, Home Plus Super Store and Big Buy Store Gulshan Iqbal.
Inspectors of the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority collected 17 samples of food and non-food mandatory products of different brands and found most products illegal and non-license.
PSQCA teams also seized substandard food and non-food items as per the Authority’s Act VI 1996 and notices were issued to the manufacturers for compliance. All sticks of non-confirmed, non-license illegal products were de-shelved and seized. The DG warned that action will be initiated against makers of illegal products.

