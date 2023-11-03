PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 314 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gain­ing 314.12 points, a posi­tive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 52,656.76 points against 52,342.64 points the previous day. A total of 475,085,837 shares valu­ing Rs14.578 billion were traded during the day as compared to 526,463,387 shares valuing Rs16.512 bil­lion the previous day. As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 of them recorded gains and 135 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,170,148 shares at Rs1.31per share, TPL Proper­ties with 30,394,707 shares at Rs13.10 per share and Pak Refinery with 25,930,078 shares at Rs21.57 per share.