Friday, November 03, 2023
Punjab Govt decides to accelerate crackdown against illegal foreigners

Web Desk
9:52 AM | November 03, 2023
Punjab Government has decided to accelerate crackdown against illegal foreign national residing in the province to deport them. 

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

A report on the progress on necessary measures for repatriation of illegal foreign nationals was presented in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that ''Holding Centres" have been established for the illegal foreigners as transit points.

It was decided to launch a crackdown against those involved in giving shelter to the illegal foreign nationals.

