Rs26b being spent on up-gradation of 32 hospitals in Punjab

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited Nishtar (II) Hospital and directed Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) authorities to make it functional by December 31.

He said that Rs 26 billion were being spent on the up-gradation of 32 hospitals across Punjab, and Rs 1.10 billion were being spent on the revamping of Nishtar Hospital (I) under the plan concerned.

Zafar made a detailed inspection of the basement, ground floor, and first floor of the hospital. He checked the ortho, gynecology, pathology, admin, and radiology departments, as well as the pharmacy and operation theaters.

He directed IDAP authorities to hand over the first floor to the hospital administration by December 31 and said that the ongoing finishing work in all the departments should be completed well on time.

He also ordered to increase the number of laborers on site and to use high-quality tiles for the flooring of the hospital.

Zafar said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was paying special attention to the health sector and wanted the early completion of Nishtar Hospital II. He said that Nishtar II Hospital was the best addition to the hospitals of South Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan and Project Director IDAP Adnan Rehmat accompanied Zafar during the visit.

SNGPL DISCONNECTS 10 GAS CONNECTIONS OVER ILLEGAL COMPRESSOR USE

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 10 Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was conducting raids on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed 10 connections in Multan city.

Rashid Ishaq said that the drive would continue till the elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.