Rupee sheds Rs1.95 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a Rs1.95 depreciation against dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.25 and Rs285, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.36 to close at Rs300.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen increased by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.88; whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.74 as compared to the last closing of Rs343. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa each to close at Rs77.16 and Rs75.55, respectively.