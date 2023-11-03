Friday, November 03, 2023
Rupee sheds Rs1.95 against dollar

Agencies
November 03, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thurs­day witnessed a Rs1.95 de­preciation against dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.25 and Rs285, respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.36 to close at Rs300.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.07, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen increased by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.88; whereas an increase of 74 paisa was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.74 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs343. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa each to close at Rs77.16 and Rs75.55, respectively.

Business

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

