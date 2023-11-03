Rupee sheds Rs1.95 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thurs­day witnessed a Rs1.95 de­preciation against dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.25 and Rs285, respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.36 to close at Rs300.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.07, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen increased by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.88; whereas an increase of 74 paisa was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.74 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs343. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa each to close at Rs77.16 and Rs75.55, respectively.