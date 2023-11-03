Saeed Nawaz appointed as CCP’s fourth member

ISLAMABAD-Saeed Ahmad Nawaz has joined the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) as its fourth member. He brings a wealth of experience to CCP. Saeed Ahmad Nawaz holds an MBA from the University of the Punjab with a specialisation in finance. He earned the highly competitive Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship in 2002-03, where he studied finance and economics at Boston University in the USA. Mr Nawaz was awarded the World Bank-Government of Pakistan sponsored Professional Development Programme Award in 2006-07. He completed his MSc in Local Economic Development from the London School of Economics, UK, expanding his academic horizons and engaging with public and private sector organizations in the US and the UK. Mr Saeed Ahmad Nawaz commenced his professional journey as a commissioned officer in the Pakistan Army and was inducted into the District Management Group. He has served in various capacities for the Governments of Punjab and KPK, from sub-divisions to provincial departments. His diverse roles included team leadership and staff officer positions