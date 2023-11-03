SCCI concerned over rent hike in Auqaf properties

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has raised serious reservations about the recent substantial increase in rents for Auqaf properties. The SCCI is urging authorities to reduce these rents and make them equivalent to those of private properties.

Fuad Ishaq, President of the SCCI, expressed concerns that the government’s decision to significantly raise these rents has caused unrest within the trader’s community. There are fears that this move could lead to a potential law and order situation if the decision is not revisited through consultations.

A delegation of traders led by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq recently met with Secretary Auqaf, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asadullah Khan, to discuss this matter. The meeting included former SCCI presidents Haji Afzal and Riaz Arshad, along with other office bearers.

The SCCI delegation strongly opposed the 100% rent increase for Auqaf properties, bringing them in line with rents in the private sector. They emphasized that the economic and business environment is currently extremely fragile and unstable.

The delegation called upon the government and the Auqaf department to review the unprecedented rent hikes and work towards a practical and acceptable solution. This would allow the trader community to sustain their livelihoods, keeping the wheels of the economy and business turning.

The delegation firmly stated that the forced eviction of traders due to rent increases in Auqaf properties is intolerable and unacceptable.

Secretary Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asadullah Khan, assured full cooperation in finding a viable solution to this issue through consultations with the SCCI and the trader’s community. He also pledged to initiate efforts to address this matter by the following week.