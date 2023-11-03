Senate extends NAO 2023 for another 120 days

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Thursday extended the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for another 120 days amidst concerns expressed by a number of lawmakers over the legislation saying that the Supreme Court has already struck down some sections of the accountability law. Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam moved a resolution, which sought an extension to the controversial piece of legislation that still has to get an approval of both houses of the parliament. The house adopted it with a majority of vote amid some voices of ‘no, no.” The extension will take effect from October 31, 2023.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who himself had promulgated the ordinance in his capacity as Acting President in July this year, tactfully averted criticism of the move before adoption of the resolution seeking an extension. President Dr Arif Alvi was in Saudi Arabia when Sanjrani on advice of the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promulgated the ordinance. Under the amendments made in the country’s Accountability Law through the ordinance, the arrested accused can be kept on a physical remand for 30 days instead of 14. The ordinance also empowered the NAB chairman to issue arrest warrants for the accused for non-cooperation in the investigation. It also authorized the anti-graft watchdog to arrest the accused at the level of inquiry.

Speaking in the house, PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar while questioned the legality of the ordinance saying a three-member bench of the Supreme Court had already rejected the amendments made in the NAB law by the parliament. “If it is necessary to get (the resolution) passed, the proposed law should be first sent to the house committee for further examination,” he said.

On this, chairman Senate said the ordinance had already been sent to the standing committee in the form of a bill but getting an extension for ordinance was a constitutional requirement.