Shehbaz meets Nawaz as PML-N starts process for party tickets

LAHORE - President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with the former Prime Minister and PMLN’s chief Mian Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra in Lahore on Thursday.

Alongside them, the gathering included Maryam Nawaz, the Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N, as well as Shehbaz’s son, Suleman Shehbaz. According to sources, the discussion between both PML-N leaders encompassed a range of topics, including the current political landscape of the country, the status of their ongoing corruption cases, the allocation of party tickets for upcoming elections, the formulation of the party’s manifesto, and the articulation of the party’s core message.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into the upcoming PML-N general council meeting scheduled for November 4 to express solidarity with the Palestinians. It was decided to hold the same on November 11 instead of November 4. Additionally, sources revealed that Nawaz and Shehbaz also explored potential strategies to address the concerns and grievances of their former ally in the Centre, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other political parties.

Also, as the upcoming elections draw near, candidates from the PML-N seeking positions in both the National and Provincial Assemblies have initiated the process of applying for party tickets.

The PML-N Party Secretariat, located at the Model Town Office, is actively receiving and processing these ticket applications for the second consecutive day. The deadline for accepting applications for PML-N party tickets is set for November 10. The application form requires candidates to provide information about their prior affiliations with other political parties and also encourages them to detail their contributions to political and social causes. Additionally, candidates are expected to furnish their electoral track record, particularly any involvement in activities aimed at the restoration of democracy. Furthermore, the form prompts candidates to articulate the reasons why they believe they are the most qualified for the respective positions.

In accordance with the party’s policy, a ticket fee of one lakh rupees has been fixed for provincial assembly candidates, while National Assembly candidates are required to pay a ticket fee of two lakh rupees. This fee is also applicable to candidates vying for reserved seats.

Candidates have been instructed to prepare a bank draft payable into the party’s designated bank account, the official account number of which is provided in the application form. The last page of the form includes a statement where candidates express their unwavering confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Applicants can submit their complete application forms along with the bank draft through courier services as well.