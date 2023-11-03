Societal myths silencing voices

ISLAMABAD-Tehmina Mesih, is in her late 20’s who works as a janitor in four different houses earning a total of Rs25000/- per month. She leaves her 10x10 cubical room early in the morning as she has to walk 8 km to her first job assignment since she cannot afford the luxury of riding on a public transport. Her tiny abode houses two young children aged 4 and 6, two sons in their early teens, a husband and an ailing mother-in-law who babysits her 4 and 6 years old girls. Tehmina and her two sons work on daily wage jobs. Tehmina’s husband is unemployed for more than two years and now prefers her wife and children to bring home the earnings. She has too much on her plate and she is helpless. The societal myths have silenced her voice to say no to pregnancies resulting in her state of health. Given a choice she would have preferred to stay at home in place of her husband but she cannot, as there are many mouths to feed. Her lack of education, lack of knowledge and lack of courage has made her vulnerable women of Pakistan.

According to the Global Gender Gap Index, 2022, Pakistan has the highest gender inequality in the world. It ranks second to last in terms of the Gender Gap, with only 56.4% of its gender-gap closed.

Putting the number in percentage, men form about 51.46% and women 48.54 % of the total population of Pakistan. The country’s women rank poorly in economic input and prospects, healthcare, educational attainment and political empowerment when looked from gender’s perspective.

It is a vicious circle when it comes to Gender Equity in Pakistan. Over population creates a cyclical challenge by bleeding the financial recourses, thus giving birth to gender inequality. Women empowerment plays a vital role in a country dealing with the menace of overpopulation. However, in Pakistan, unequal access to education to females has become the main hinderance to informed family planning which directly affects the health care system and scarce economic resources.

It will not be possible to address these burning issues by just focusing on the tail end of the problem but rather one needs to dig into the grass root cause.

Overpopulation issue cannot be divorced from societal fabric of Pakistan’s cultural and traditional values. Equal opportunities in education, employment opportunities and ignorance on Family planning, deprives the voice of the daughter of the eve to contribute its rightful share. Pakistan’s school age population is around 50 million children, whereas 75 percent of 10 years old in Pakistan cannot read a simple text. Coming to gender inequality, girls in Pakistan face more challenges in accessing quality education. Considering the current rate of enrollment, it will take Pakistan at least 50 years to enroll all girl and 31 years to enroll boys according to the research published on Education for Global Development. Out- of- school children in Pakistan range from 20.3 to 22.1 million children. Different studies conducted by institutes and NGO’s dealing with population issues, identifies six major themes that contribute as root cause of the gender inequality in Pakistan. 1-Status of women in our society, 2- Gender inequality in health, 3-Gender inequality in education, 4- Gender inequality in employment, 5-Gender biased norms and cultural practices and 6- micro and macro recommendation. At a global level, women currently represent 38.8 % of the global labor force and in Pakistan its merely 20% of which a big percentage is unregistered.

There is a big vacuum when it comes to gender sensitive policies, income inequality, attitudes, harassment at work place and non-serious attitude of the male dominated society to welcome women work force in their domain. Going a step further, this aloofness further aggravates due to one sided gendered infrastructure at workplaces, gender pay gaps, limited mobility, discrimination in professional development, leadership opportunities and job security, making the gender discriminatory attitude quite obvious. According to one report, out of 20% women working, 7 million of womenfolk from agricultural sector contribute financially to the household but without being noticed or recognized thus exploiting their due share standing. Similarly, the gap between women and men earning has also widened as women earns 18 % of what men earn.

Moving further, gender disparity in health sector in Pakistan hold no bounds. Ther cannot be two opinion that Healthcare system is one of the most essential pillars of any country. But in Pakistan it is facing a serious challenge. Shortage of hospitals, doctors, paramedical staff and most importantly lifesaving drugs unavailability or high pricing make the challenges even more unachievable. The deficiencies in the healthcare system of Pakistan have been identified numerous times throughout the decades. Now it is imperative that policies be made and steps be taken by all stakeholders to minimize and address these deficiencies. Women suffer from neglect of health and nutrition do not have reproductive health rights, appropriate pre-natal and post-natal care, decision making power for birth spacing thus resulting in maternal mortality and morbidity. As per reports, Pakistan’s population growth rate, if sustained could result in population doubling within 30 years pressing immense strain on the healthcare system and infrastructure leaving women in much worse depilated conditions. This strain on healthcare will directly effect on the shortage of skilled healthcare providers, with only 1 doctor available per 1300 person as per the ratio. Due to our society norms and lack of education, women are not aware of their basic rights which bring us to the burning issue of Family Panning matters resulting in exponential population growth and also bring down all the burden on healthcare.

In April 2021, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill was introduced in the National Assembly and passed the same day. However, when the bill reached the House of Senate, the opposition demanded that it should be sent to the Standing Committee for amendments. Following the amendment, the bill was again sent to the Senate but it has invited further complexities before seeing the light of the day. The bill has sought review by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the definition of “Domestic violence” being too broad. The bill states that domestic violence includes all acts of physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and economic abuse committed against women, children or any other vulnerable person or any other person with which the accused has been in a domestic relationship that cause fear of physical or psychological harm to the aggrieved person. Many women activists believe that CII is not involved in the formation of other laws, but somehow roped in when the matter at hand concern’s women.

The onus on handling the issue of overpopulation lies ultimately with the government policies, elected member of provincial and national assembly’s who need to implement the government action plan. Despite all the efforts through media campaigns, canvassing physically, lady heath workers, Family planning units, only 30% of the women in Pakistan use contraception methods thus demanding the need for a comprehensive government action plan to promote family planning and empower women in making informed choices. Having said that, government policies cannot work unless and until there is a political will to implement supported by the legislators. Issues like gender equality, population management, family planning should be voiced and discussed in open debates in national, provincial assemblies and house of Senate.

The political parties in power in the past and the incoming ones should be asked where does the Issue of Overpopulation stand in their party manifesto. What are their future plans to address the alarming growth rate and its trickle-down effect on health care and economic empowerment of the women of Pakistan? how will they handle the healthcare reforms? What changes should and will be brought in the government policies including family planning initiatives to strike a balance in gender equality, birth control such as achieving a 50% Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) by 2025, that can avert 4500 Maternal deaths and 54000 child deaths according to (KhairKhwah) a communication platform developed to disseminate information about sensitive subjects that also include family planning and to address the prevalent myths, rumors and stigma with the issue.

Pregnancy and childbirth are the leading causes of death among girls and women aged 15 to 49 years in many low- and middle-income countries according to WHO. In this context, family planning and access to contraceptives are crucial for reducing pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality improving the health outcomes of young girls and women thus also reducing the social and economic costs. One of the pivotal reasons for overpopulation in Pakistan is the unmet need for family planning. It is true that GOP and private sector has been striving to bring down this rate by improving the availability of family planning.

Pakistan is facing issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment and other related economic crises. Under such conditions it is essential to acknowledge that responsibility for better understanding and planning appropriate interventions and polices for the promotion of awareness of the population issue lies with the representatives of the people who interestingly, the people elect to bring a change, to provide relief and to transform their voice into actions. Is it too much to expect from the next political messiahs!