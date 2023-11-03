Sports contests start in Upper Dir

DIR Upper - The sports competitions among various schools in the Upper Dir district were inaugurated here on Thursday. At the occasion, the District Education Officer (DEO) Abdur Rahman was the chief guest while Deputy Education Officer (DDEO) Muhammad Iqbal, Sports Secretary, Sports Officer Sadiqullah, a large number of teachers, and students from various private and public schools were present at the ground. The event will continue until November 18, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO said that such programs would promote peace and sports spirit among the youth. He said that sports competitions among the students are an integral part of our education curriculum.

The DEO further emphasized that sports make a person healthy, and a sound body leads to a sound mind. He encouraged the students to enjoy the event and maintain peace.

In addition to the education officers, the district sports officer Safiqullah said that he would provide all necessary facilities to the students and cooperate with the education officials. Education officers Ghulam Wahid and Sohail also spoke at the occasion. The students also presented Hamad, Naat, and the National Anthem.