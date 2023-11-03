Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Training starts regarding anti-polio drive to launch on Nov 20 in Ketch

APP
November 03, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Ketch District Health Officer Dr. Ababgar Baloch said on Thursday that training for UCMO and area in-charges regarding the anti-polio campaign on November 20, 2023 has begun. In the initial training session, Dr. Baloch emphasized on improving the quality of the polio campaign and said that the positive environmental pattern in Hub district was an alert for the entire Makran division, including Ketch district. He said that all resources should be fully utilized to administer polio drops to children less than five years of age in Ketch district. He also said that a list of zero-dose children should be compiled during the campaign so that these children could be identified and vaccinated after the campaign. Dr Baloch also stressed the need for proper micro-planning and accelerated social mobilization.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698959182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023