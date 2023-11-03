Unauthorized photography of events in girls’ schools banned

Peshawar - Taking action on a complaint registered on the Citizen Portal, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on unauthorized photography of events at girls’ schools.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Director (Female) Elementary and Secondary Education KP on Thursday stated that female education officers should be invited to participate in prize distribution and other events at all girls’ schools, and no one should be allowed to take photos of the participants. The notification emphasized strict compliance with the directive to ensure the sanctity and privacy of female students and called for action to be taken against violators.