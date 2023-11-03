Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Unauthorized photography of events in girls’ schools banned

APP
November 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Taking action on a complaint registered on the Citizen Portal, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban on unauthorized photography of events at girls’ schools.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Director (Female) Elementary and Secondary Education KP on Thursday stated that female education officers should be invited to participate in prize distribution and other events at all girls’ schools, and no one should be allowed to take photos of the participants. The notification emphasized strict compliance with the directive to ensure the sanctity and privacy of female students and called for action to be taken against violators.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023