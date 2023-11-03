University Ranking: Commercialization or Quality Education

Modern world has given us the commercialization of the educational institution. One of the tools to boost commercial aspect is the ranking of the Universities which is being done by various organizations of the world. Around the world as well as in Pakistan, it makes news whenever new ranking data is published. In Pakistan, number of experts and advisors including the education officials without suggesting necessary actions, start pointing at the failure of our education system.

Besides commercialization, good aspect of ranking is that it promotes global visibility which in turn, helps to induct best students and faculty as well as to build networks including institutional collaborations. It also supposes to measure the excellence in higher education which I believe, is lost somewhere in competition. Many believe how under the guise of research output in various forms, rankings are mainly selling international visibility. Universities in Pakistan take it as their success story whether they are placed in some kind of ranking. In Pakistan Higher Education Commission started to rank Universities by using the same procedures as adopted by international agencies but subjected to criticism from the point of view that HEC is the funding body to Universities.

However, their ranking did not qualify Universities for better funding. Most of the people believe that there has to be third party evaluation that is why international rankings are becoming important. Due to its importance in present world, we need to analyze carefully the pros and cons of ranking of Universities. Ranking was introduced to create comparison between institutions which in turn, leads to improve the performance through competition among Higher Education institution. In the beginning of the early twentieth century, it was prevalent to talk about standardization which may lead to “good university”. Such standardization was heavily depended on the personal insight of an individual belonging to some authority judging Universities.

First known ranking was made by the editor of Science in the first decade of the 20th century. Such rankings were criticized from two points of views: it was purely driven by business inspired cult and the data was produced by non-academic bodies. These rankings were not accepted by Universities in US largely. The “US news and World Report” in 1983 made systematic rankings published on the basis of reputation, productivity or selectivity mainly focusing was on the reputation of the institution. It played important role in initiating the new trends in US. They used empirical relation to judge the performance which is of course not as straight forward as one would think. Then in the late 20th century, it became important in all over the world and various organizations started to issue their rankings.

There are criticisms on the rankings at various forums in the world. It was re-iterated that rankings derive Universities to follow research intensive University model. It promotes globalization which can be different than the national interest. It linked with personal goals which may be counter-productive for institution or country. Personal interests may force Universities to present manipulated data for better funding. The bias towards is clearly evident when research indications are combined for example with academic reputation, PhD award, research income, citations, number of publications, alumni and faculty awards and internationalization. Accordingly about 100 per cent of total score in Shanghai (ARWU) and Times Higher Education (THE) are based on research and about 70% of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). It does not account for the size of the University Various Universities in the Europe merged into bigger unit in order to get better rank. Ranking can easily be manipulated by subjective assessment in the case of reputation determined by the administration of the Universities. It seems that ignored part is teaching which should be the primary task of Universities. However quantification of teaching is difficult task especially across countries and academic systems. It is a debate which part of excellence should be adopted and many suggested to also include societal impact and engagement which resulted in various type of ranking like impact ranking. In one of the article in Dawn by P Hoodbhouy showed serious concerns regarding the ranking making it ineffective as rankings by various organizations evaluating on the basis of the filled in forms by the Universities who fill them at will. Therefore ranking criteria is compromised to the benefit of client.

Because of their different ranking methodologies the ranking systems produce different ranking of the same institution. National University of Singapore (NUS) ranked 18th in QS, 23rd and 71st in ARWU which is quite significantly different and one can see that analytics do matters. Recommendation is that ranking should be based on the data from external sources to Universities being ranked. Data collection and interpretation should be opened to the affected parties in order to maintain just judgment.

All this activity focuses energy and resources on developing University to grow up the ranking rather than truly thriving institutions. Keep on pushing for higher position would lead to be good on paper. Main aim should be transforming them into mature institution. We spend lowest on students but talk about bad ranking of our Universities. In Pakistan we should get away from the charm of rankings but concentrate on the quality of education and research.

PROFESSOR DR RIAZ AHMAD