Friday, November 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wasi assigned additional charge of SAPM on Youth

Wasi assigned additional charge of SAPM on Youth
Agencies
November 03, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah has also been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs keeping in his excellent performance in tourism ministry. On the directives of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq, the minister had been assigned additional charge of Special Assistant to PM for Youth Affairs, said a news release issued here on Thursday. Wasi Shah is also responsible for the affairs of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). Wasi Shah is the most popular poet of the youth. Not only in Pakistan but in the entire Urdu world, he is considered as a poet who is the heartbeat of young hearts. Meanwhile, Wasi Shah said that youth were our asset as large population of the country consists of youth. He further said the youth were playing vital role in development and prosperity of the country. He expressed hope, “I will come up to the expectations of the Prime Minister, who is interested in the upliftment of the youth.”

False Promises and Massses

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1698899994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023