3,792 emergency victims rescued in August: Rescue 1122

KASUR - In August, 3,792 emergency victims were rescued. According to details, a monthly review meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kasur, Dr Nair Alam Khan. Rescue in-charges from Kasur, Pattoki, Kot Radha Kishan, Chunian, Mustafabad, and Khadyan attended the meeting, during which the performance of the rescue service in the previous month was assessed.

At the end of the meeting, Control Room in-charge Ruh-ul-Amin announced the performance report for the last month, stating that Rescue 1122 Kasur conducted 4,023 rescue operations in October. In these operations, 3,792 emergency victims were rescued, of whom 1,308 received medical assistance on-site, while 2,397 individuals were transferred to hospitals for further treatment. Additionally, 87 individuals lost their lives in various incidents. The breakdown of incidents included 1,283 road traffic accidents, 2,251 medical emergencies, 90 incidents of fighting and firing, 1 case of building collapse, and 1 case of drowning.

During this period, the service maintained an average response time of less than seven minutes, with a daily average of 130 emergencies.

In October, there were 55 reported fire incidents in Kasur, where timely and modern firefighting efforts prevented accidents from turning into disasters. District Emergency Officer Dr Nair Alam Khan emphasised in a message to the public the importance of awareness and adherence to traffic laws to avoid accidents.