Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their 6 members along with weapons.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station on a tip-off conducted raid near Dera Sain graveyard and arrested three outlaws including Mazhar Iqbal, Hamza Iqbal and Amanat alias Amanti whereas City Jaranwala police nabbed three criminals, Arsalan and Farooq, etc. from Lahore Road near a local textile mills.  All these accused were wanted in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024