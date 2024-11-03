Sunday, November 03, 2024
A.G Chandio remembered on his birthday

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The 58th birthday of eminent journalist A.G Chandio was celebrated by his fans the other day. Ejaz Ali Chandio, a renowned and dedicated journalist from Hyderabad, widely known in journalistic circles as A.G. Chandio. He was born on October 31, 1966, in Hyderabad and held Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Political Science. He contributed numerous columns, stories, features, and reports to various Sindhi newspapers, and also served as the editorial page in-charge for the daily Ibrat newspaper. In addition to journalism, he was a celebrated playwright, with many of his plays performed on stage. On his last day, he attended an evening event at the Hyderabad Press Club held in honor of the renowned writer Amar Jaleel, where he suffered a heart attack and passed away on May, 2007.  

