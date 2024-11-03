AFC Futsal level-I coaching course 2024 batch 2 concludes in Lahore

The AFC Futsal Level-I Coaching Course for 2024, Batch 2 which commenced on November 28, concluded on Saturday, November 2, at the in Lahore.

The course was conducted under the guidance of Nasser Saleh, an Elite Futsal Instructor from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the former head coach of the Iranian national futsal team. Throughout the week, Saleh imparted his extensive knowledge and experience to 15 coaches from Pakistan.

Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee, awarded certificates to the participants.

Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar expressed his appreciation for the participants' enthusiastic engagement in the course and wished them success in their future endeavors. He also encouraged them to continue their commitment to learning and professional growth.

The third and final batch of the AFC Futsal Level-I Coaching Course for 2024 is scheduled to take place in December.