Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Al-Khidmat Foundation brings relief to 500 flood-affected families in Mirpurkhas

Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  The Mirpurkhas district chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation, a Jamaat-e-Islami welfare organization, on Saturday distributed rations to 500 families impacted by recent rains and floods. The ceremony, held at a private school in Jhuddo town, demonstrated the organization’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. On this occasion, Umar Farooq, Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Mohammad Afzal Arain, Provincial Deputy Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muhammad Irfan Qureshi, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Mirpurkhas district and other were also present.  Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted Al-Khidmat’s tireless efforts such as six-month relief operations in 2020 and 2022 and construction of over 1,200 solid houses for flood victims.

On this occasion, flood-affected families expressed gratitude to Al-Khidmat Foundation for their unwavering support.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024