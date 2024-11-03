Al-Khidmat Foundation brings relief to 500 flood-affected families in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - The Mirpurkhas district chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation, a Jamaat-e-Islami welfare organization, on Saturday distributed rations to 500 families impacted by recent rains and floods. The ceremony, held at a private school in Jhuddo town, demonstrated the organization’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. On this occasion, Umar Farooq, Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Mohammad Afzal Arain, Provincial Deputy Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muhammad Irfan Qureshi, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Mirpurkhas district and other were also present. Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted Al-Khidmat’s tireless efforts such as six-month relief operations in 2020 and 2022 and construction of over 1,200 solid houses for flood victims.

On this occasion, flood-affected families expressed gratitude to Al-Khidmat Foundation for their unwavering support.