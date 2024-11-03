Sunday, November 03, 2024
Anti-polio drive in full swing across district to achieve 100pc target: DC

| Says 1,503,537 children get polio drop in five days

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Polio drops were administered to 1,503,537 children up to the age of five years during the first five days of the weeklong anti-polio drive in Faisalabad. Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that the anti-polio campaign was in full swing across the district to achieve 100 percent target.

He said that anti polio teams were strictly directed to perform their duties honestly and pay repeated visits to the localities so that no child could be left without polio vaccine.

He said that assistant commissioners were positively monitoring the implementation on the microplan and stern action would be taken against those who were found involved in negligence.  He said that 15,03,537 children had been vaccinated so far in Faisalabad including 2,10,000 children on the fifth day of the drive.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Polio Uzma Kardar visited Multan to lead a health department meeting focused on the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.  Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mubashir-ul-Rehman provided updates on the polio campaign’s progress. During  the meeting Uzma Kardar informed the officials about Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward polio and achieving a 100% vaccination target. She announced an extension of one additional day to maximize the vaccination. During her visit, she underscored the government’s commitment to eradicating this debilitating disease and the need for community collaboration to ensure every child is vaccinated.

She disclosed that In 2024, 13 cases of the polio virus had been identified across the province, contributing to a national total of 45 cases. “We must work together to eradicate the disease,” she said and urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops, reinforcing the goal of a polio-free nation by 2025.

