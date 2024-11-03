Sunday, November 03, 2024
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Zarina Baloch on Nov 2

November 03, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued literary series of sessions will hold an event to remember eminent Sindhi folk Singer Zarina Baloch on her 19th  death anniversary Sunday. Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent personalities will attend the session and shed light on the life and literary contribution of Zarina Baloch. Zarina Baloch was a Sindhi folk music singer, vocalist and composer .She was also an actress, Radio and TV artist, writer, teacher for over 30 years, political activist and social worker.

