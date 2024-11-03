‘Beyond the Lens: Expanding Cinematic Horizons’

LAHORE - In the ever-evolving world of media and entertainment, few individuals have managed to leave an indelible mark quite like Faisal Rasheed, a seasoned director with over two decades of experience in the industry. With a wealth of experience producing TV commercials, documentaries, films, short films, and various TV content, Faisal has built a reputable production company Shoot At Sight Productions based in Karachi and the UAE. His productions have not only captivated audiences but have also garnered multiple awards on both local and international stages. Recently, he has turned his gaze toward the North American market, seeking new opportunities for collaboration and growth. In this exclusive interview, we delve into Faisal’s career, his creative process, and his ambitious plans for the future.

What initially drew you to filmmaking, and how has your passion evolved over the years?

My journey into industry began with a profound fascination for storytelling. Growing up, I was captivated by the emotional power of films and cinema and how it can transport audiences to different worlds. This realization drove me to pursue a career in filmmaking I suppose, where I could blend my love for storytelling with a desire to create meaningful content that resonates with audiences.

Your portfolio is quite impressive, featuring award-winning TV content like National Ka Pakistan, successful campaigns for brands like Khaadi, National foods, directing commercials for mainstream brands, and producing short films, co producing feature film Pinky Memsaab from Shoot At Sight films which went on Netflix and apple tv, how do you think each of these experiences has shaped your approach to filmmaking?

Thank you! Each project has been a valuable learning experience that has shaped my approach to filmmaking. Working on National Ka Pakistan taught me the importance of connecting with audiences through relatable stories around culture and food. Campaigns like Khaadi helped me understand how to blend creativity with brand messaging effectively. Directing commercials refined my skills in crafting concise narratives that grab attention quickly. My short films allowed me to explore diverse themes and experiment with storytelling techniques. With Pinky Memsaab, we aimed to combine all these experiences. It’s a film that balances entertainment with important social themes, and having it on Netflix expands its reach, allowing more people to engage with the story. Each project has contributed to our growth as a filmmakers and producers, and I’m excited to continue this journey and take it to North American Markets.

As you expand your productions into the US market what business opportunities do you foresee in these markets?

The US market is brimming with opportunities, especially for diverse and authentic storytelling. And we are already in the process of working on a web series format with renowned platform. There is a growing demand for content that reflects different cultures and experiences, and I believe our productions can contribute significantly to this dialogue. Additionally, the potential for co-productions with US companies can lead to innovative projects that combine diverse perspectives.

Faisal, it’s exciting to hear about your plans. Can you elaborate on how you envision strengthening the bridge between productions in the US, Pakistan, and the UAE, and what impact you hope to achieve with these collaborations?

Absolutely! Our goal is to create a seamless collaboration between the US and South Asian markets, the impact I hope to achieve is twofold: first, to enhance cultural exchange and understanding through powerful storytelling that reflects our shared human experiences by partnering with local talent, filmmakers, writers, and production companies, we can create authentic narratives that resonate with diverse audiences and second, to open up new opportunities for filmmakers and creatives in all three regions, creating a vibrant ecosystem that promotes innovation and growth in the industry. By working together, we can elevate our productions and captivate audiences around the world.

The landscape of filmmaking is changing rapidly due to technological advancements and the rise of OTT platforms. How do you see this affecting your future projects?

The rise of OTT platforms has revolutionised content distribution and consumption. This shift presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers to reach global audiences without the constraints of traditional distribution channels. For my future projects, I plan to leverage these platforms to create content that engages viewers over longer formats, allowing for deeper character development and complex narratives. This approach aligns well with current audience preferences and enables us to experiment with storytelling in innovative ways.

What challenges do you anticipate as you navigate this expansion into new markets, and how do you plan to overcome them?

Entering new markets always comes with challenges, including understanding local cultural nuances and market dynamics. To address this, I plan to collaborate closely with local filmmakers and industry professionals who possess valuable insights and expertise. Building relationships and fostering open communication will be essential as we strive to create content that resonates with diverse audiences. Additionally, conducting thorough research on audience preferences will guide our project development and marketing strategies.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for your production company in the next five years?

In the next five years, I envision shoot at sight films becoming a significant player in the international market. Goal is to establish a portfolio of diverse and impactful content that resonates with global audiences. I also aim to nurture emerging talent from diverse backgrounds, providing them with opportunities to share their stories. Ultimately, I want our productions to not only entertain but also inspire conversations and promote understanding across cultures.

As the interview concludes, it is evident that Faisal Rasheed is not just a director but a passionate advocate for storytelling that transcends borders. His commitment to embracing new opportunities and fostering collaboration positions him and his production company for exciting ventures in the North American film industry. With a focus on authentic narratives and cultural exchange, Faisal is set to make a significant impact, enriching the content landscape for audiences both locally and globally.