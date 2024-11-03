Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

MULTAN - The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has intensified its anti-encroachment crackdown on the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan Here on Saturday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully cleared illegal encroachments in key areas, including Northern Bypass, Model Town Chowk, Bahadurpur, Qasim Pur Colony, and BCG Chowk and surrounding areas. According to a spokesperson for MDA, the operations are in full alignment with the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner, greener province. The enforcement teams are conducting daily raids across various locations and markets to ensure adherence to regulations. The spokesperson stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and warned that strict actions will be taken against individuals or groups involved in encroachments. He urged citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.