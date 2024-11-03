CM Maryam boosts education in Punjab with free schooling initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched an impactful initiative by providing free education and textbooks in public schools across Punjab, setting a new benchmark in Pakistan’s education sector.

This bold move, especially crucial during high inflation, underscores her administration's commitment to education as a top priority, offering much-needed relief to parents burdened by rising costs.

In contrast to other provinces, where similar promises were made, Punjab stands alone in implementing this initiative effectively. Nationwide, Pakistan’s education-to-GDP ratio has risen from 1.5% in FY 2023 to 1.9% in the current fiscal year, with an education budget allocation of Rs. 103 billion. Punjab’s total budget allocation across sectors is Rs. 1,622 billion, reflecting an increased focus on educational development.

Amid rising costs, many parents’ dreams of quality education for their children are curtailed. To bridge this gap, Maryam Nawaz’s project has delivered tangible results, making education accessible to children from grades one to ten in Punjab's public schools. This initiative has significantly enhanced enrollment and school retention rates.

According to 2022 data from the Pakistan Institute of Education under the Ministry of Education, Pakistan’s school enrollment totals approximately 54.8 million students, with 52.4% (28.7 million) in public schools and 46.5% (25.5 million) in private institutions. Additionally, around 1.1% of children are enrolled in other government-supported schools. Yet, 26.2 million school-age children remain out of school, highlighting the continued need for focused educational reforms.